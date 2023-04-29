Person dead after crashing into semi-truck in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer in Tolleson on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Tolleson police were called to a crash near 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. Investigators say the semi-truck was stopped at a red light on Buckeye Road. Police say a driver was speeding when the driver didn’t stop at the red light and rear-ended the semi. The car then burst into flames, killing the driver inside.

It’s unclear if anyone else was inside the car because the impact destroyed it. The semi-truck driver was not injured, and impairment is not suspected. It is not clear if the driver was impaired.

Buckeye Road is closed right before the intersection as police investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

