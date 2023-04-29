Peoria School Board Member tells parents to pull kids from public schools

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Peoria Unified School District board voted 3-2 to reject a policy that would make students go to the bathroom that aligned with their biological sex at birth. The vote happened Thursday night. At the end of the meeting,

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision. “It saddens me it really breaks my heart. I think our district is going down a very dark road morally. I think it’s just wrong. I would advise parents to use their vouchers else where. I don’t endorse PUSD anymore,” said Hill. “I would advise parents take the ability at this time to use vouchers which have been given to them and use them in private schools online homeschool your kids choose the curriculum, choose what happens with their livelihoods and what happens with them in the future. Public education isn’t going in the right direction. God is not blessing this district.”

Those comments had parents talking on Friday. Co-founder of West Valley Parents Uniting, Devon Day, agrees with Hill. She says the district needs to create a policy about bathroom use in schools. “It’s not so much a transgender student being a threat to females. Its the access of males,” she said. Day claims some girls are waiting to get home from school before going to the bathroom. She also says boys are telling female students they can get into the girls room to watch them. She wants to protect girls in the bathroom.

Jeanne Woodbury is the interim Director of Equality Arizona, a nonprofit that helps fight for the rights of LGBTQ people. Woodbury says conversations about bathrooms targets transgender people and do more harm than good. “I’m not surprised but it’s happening in more and more places. More people are saying this. It’s a dangerous conversation that’s spreading in an unhelpful way,” said Woodbury.

Woodbury says trans people just want to use the bathroom like everybody else. “That person goes from getting to live the life they want to live to being singled out and isolated and that’s a violation of their privacy and can expose them to unsafe situations.”

