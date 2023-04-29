Paradise Valley schools in desperate need for bus drivers

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some local school buses are now holding more than just kids. Help wanted signs can be found on the side of Paradise Valley Unified school district buses as they try to find people willing and able to get behind the wheel. “We go with lots of routes unfilled each day and some drivers are picking up second and third routes just to ensure our students are being transported to where they need to be,” said Jill Barragan, the Paradise Valley USD Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations.

The district sent a letter to parents warning them it could take longer for kids to be picked up or dropped off, and in some cases, the delay could take more than an hour. “It is still better to transport them and get them to school at some point than not at all,” said Barragan. “We have reached out to retired staff on occasion to see if they have the availability to support.”

The district increased the pay by $2, making it about $19 an hour as an incentive to find more drivers. Paradise Valley isn’t the only district struggling to hire drivers. A quick look online shows most Valley schools and charter schools currently have multiple job listings for bus drivers. Some districts, like Tempe Elementary school district, told parents they might have to restructure their fall starting schedules to account for the shortfall.

These schools have urged parents to be patient. “I’m a parent too and when you don’t know where your kids at or they are not where they supposed to be when they are supposed to be somewhere that’s one of the most concerning feelings in the world,” said Barragan.

To be a school bus driver, you need a commercial driver’s license and about 4 to 6 weeks of training which most districts provide. Last year the State passed a bill that lets schools contract people to drive vans or smaller vehicles to transport kids for education.

