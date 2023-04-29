Nonprofit says more Phoenix-area homeless seniors suffering from dementia

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nonprofit Circle the City provides free medical care to people who are homeless. However, it is now seeing a troubling trend: more seniors are becoming homeless, and many of them are suffering from dementia. “These people are very vulnerable out in the community, and they are not safe,” Dr. Brooke DeBoy said.

DeBoy is a behavioral health consultant with Circle the City. She spends her days doing outreach and treating people who are homeless and need medical care. She said getting treatment can be difficult for unsheltered folks who are alone and dealing with memory loss.

While Circle the City does as much as possible, the need is huge. “Risks that we see in homeless populations; smoking is a risk factor, trauma is a risk factor, brain injury, heart problems, diabetes. All of those things that are pretty common in homeless populations increase risks of dementia,” said DeBoy. “I can’t express how dangerous it is.”

Central Arizona Shelter Services expects the senior homeless population to triple by 2030. CASS is currently renovating a Phoenix motel into an emergency homeless shelter, specifically for seniors. One hundred seventy beds will be available by summer. “All services on site — food, laundry, behavioral health, medical support, case management and therapeutic services,” Lisa Glow, CEO of CASS, said.

But advocates said more needs to be done to serve some of our most vulnerable who need shelter and healthcare. “We need more places to get people more quickly people off the streets. Even better, never end up on the streets because we have enough affordable housing, emergency housing,” Glow said.

