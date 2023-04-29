(Stacker) - The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides? Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Phoenix using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported. Keep reading to see which jobs in Phoenix are the most common.

#50. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Employment: 6,340 (3.006 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $49,110 (#204 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#49. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Employment: 6,440 (3.056 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $53,400 (#263 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#48. Pharmacists

Employment: 6,460 (3.061 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $121,300 (#257 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#47. Dishwashers

Employment: 6,530 (3.095 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,070 (#78 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#46. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Employment: 6,670 (3.163 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $29,160 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#45. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Employment: 6,690 (3.173 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,320 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#44. Pharmacy technicians

Employment: 6,740 (3.196 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,940 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#43. Bartenders

Employment: 7,140 (3.388 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $43,370 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#42. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Employment: 7,250 (3.438 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $34,820 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#41. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Employment: 7,350 (3.487 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $72,660 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#40. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Employment: 7,360 (3.491 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $53,810 (#193 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#39. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Employment: 7,530 (3.570 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,670 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#37 (tie). Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Employment: 7,670 (3.639 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $48,170 (#288 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#37 (tie). Lawyers

Employment: 7,670 (3.636 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $143,300 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#36. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Employment: 7,710 (3.654 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $35,790 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#35. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Employment: 9,730 (4.612 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $39,030 (#160 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#34. Food preparation workers

Employment: 9,940 (4.713 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,430 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#33. Computer systems analysts

Employment: 10,040 (4.760 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $92,680 (#91 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex application problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#32. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Employment: 10,110 (4.796 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $46,200 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#31. Financial managers

Employment: 10,290 (4.880 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $134,270 (#123 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#30. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Employment: 11,410 (5.410 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $56,530 (#211 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#29. Management analysts

Employment: 11,510 (5.460 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $87,820 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#28. Carpenters

Employment: 11,900 (5.645 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $48,890 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#27. Human resources specialists

Employment: 11,910 (5.647 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $64,470 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#25 (tie). Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Employment: 12,490 (5.924 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $38,450 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#25 (tie). First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Employment: 12,490 (5.923 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $72,740 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#24. Light truck drivers

Employment: 13,900 (6.592 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $40,050 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#23. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Employment: 14,090 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $38,240 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#22. Receptionists and information clerks

Employment: 14,490 (6.871 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,380 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#21. Medical assistants

Employment: 14,770 (7.004 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $36,130 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by a physician.

#20. Computer user support specialists

Employment: 15,150 (7.185 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $53,630 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#19. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Employment: 16,260 (7.711 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $49,850 (#288 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#18. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Employment: 16,470 (7.809 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $28,450 (#165 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#17. Construction laborers

Employment: 16,790 (7.963 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $40,770 (#159 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying, and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#16. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Employment: 17,450 (8.276 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $31,010 (#212 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#15. Cooks, fast food

Employment: 19,040 (9.029 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $26,020 (#92 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to the preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#14. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Employment: 20,510 (9.726 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $44,880 (#71 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#13. Cooks, restaurant

Employment: 20,710 (9.821 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $30,070 (#115 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#12. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Employment: 20,790 (9.861 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $42,940 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#11. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Employment: 23,570 (11.179 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $69,830 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#10. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Employment: 25,030 (11.870 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $60,980 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#9. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Employment: 25,730 (12.200 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $30,640 (#140 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#8. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Employment: 26,570 (12.598 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $105,270 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Employment: 29,260 (13.876 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $39,590 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#6. Office clerks, general

Employment: 33,140 (15.713 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $42,130 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Employment: 36,010 (17.074 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,160 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#4. Stockers and order fillers

Employment: 40,140 (19.035 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,770 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#3. Cashiers

Employment: 41,060 (19.472 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $27,850 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#2. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Employment: 47,420 (22.486 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $33,960 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#1. Retail salespersons

Employment: 56,470 (26.778 per 1,000 jobs)

Annual mean salary: $31,840 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

The article has been edited and re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.