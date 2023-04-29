110 ° Day Contest
Maricopa County animal shelter to waive adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older

The waived adoptin fees is part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” nationwide...
The waived adoptin fees is part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” nationwide event.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced it will waive adoption fees for dogs six months and older from May 1-15 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty The Shelters” adoption event. The shelter has partnered with Dogtopia for the first national adoption event. Since “Empty The Shelters” began nationwide in 2016, 140,000 pets at 605 animal shelters in 47 states and Canada were given second chances in new homes.

“This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

During the last “Empty the Shelters” event at the beginning of April, 252 dogs at MCACC found their forever homes. “For the last month, we have been overcapacity with around 700 animals in our care,” said Kim Powell, Communications Officer for MCACC. “The Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters adoption event couldn’t have come at a better time. Plus, we love seeing adopters leaving with a smile on their face after finding their new best friend.”

Click here to learn more about pet adoptions at MCACC.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

