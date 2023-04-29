110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man pushing motorcycle across road dead after hit-and-run in Mesa

Police say the driver left his vehicle, ran off, and has not been found.
Police say the driver left his vehicle, ran off, and has not been found.(Source: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car while pushing his motorcycle across a Mesa road on Friday night, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Around 8:30 p.m., Mesa police were called to a hit-and-run near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue. Police say a 55-year-old man was pushing his motorcycle across Dobson Road when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. He has not been identified.

Police say the driver left his vehicle, ran off, and has not been found. Mesa police are working to identify and find the driver.

Mesa police were called to a hit-and-run near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
Mesa police were called to a hit-and-run near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Check out this list of the #50 most common jobs among Arizonans.
Most common jobs in Phoenix
Kids in grades 1-12 are invited to attend the Arizona Science Center summer day camps this year.
Arizona Science Center summer camp registration officially open
The car burst into flames, killing the driver inside.
Woman dead after crashing into semi-truck in Tolleson
Paradise Valley school bus shortage causing major delays