Man pushing motorcycle across road dead after hit-and-run in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car while pushing his motorcycle across a Mesa road on Friday night, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Around 8:30 p.m., Mesa police were called to a hit-and-run near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue. Police say a 55-year-old man was pushing his motorcycle across Dobson Road when he was hit and killed by a vehicle. He has not been identified.

Police say the driver left his vehicle, ran off, and has not been found. Mesa police are working to identify and find the driver.

Mesa police were called to a hit-and-run near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue. (Arizona's Family)

