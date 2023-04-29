Here comes the heat, cooler temps next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of high pressure is going to bring very warm and dry weekend to Arizona.

In the mountains, look for highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll see some 100s popping up for the first time this year in the deserts. The good news is that we’ll cool back down very quickly and have temperatures below average for a couple of days next week. It does look like Sunday will be the warmest day of the streak. We’ve got 101 in the forecast, but we could get to 102 which would tie a record for the date.

This ridge will break down rather quickly and be replaced by a cut-off low that will cool us down and bring us some clouds and breezy conditions. This system will not bring us rain but will bring highs late next week to be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

