Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Markus Davenport is not happy with his new Arizona driver’s license, which is also a REAL ID card meeting federally required security standards.

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t get a car because all the rental car companies wouldn’t accept his ID. “They have a system where you put the card in,” said Davenport. “Green is good. Red is bad. It turned red and I couldn’t get the car, so I tried the other rental places and the same thing happened, they wouldn’t accept my travel ID.”

And the frustration didn’t stop there. Davenport claims the next day, he tried to fly home out of Charlotte, and the TSA agent wouldn’t accept his ID either. “Had I known, I wouldn’t have gotten the travel ID, I would have done that down the line,” said Davenport. Eventually, the Glendale dad was able to board his flight because he had another ID, but he wondered if the same thing was happening to other travelers.

Bill Lamoreaux with Arizona’s Department of Transportation said they’d issued 287,000 new driver’s licenses and REAL ID cards since the rollout started last month, and they have not seen any widespread issues or complaints. “I’ve even heard from co-workers and friends that have the new ID, and have used it to get out of TSA here in Phoenix and get back,” said Lamoreaux. “Obviously, it worked for them. I’m not having any significant issues.” Lamoreaux said it’s possible the problem with Davenport’s ID is isolated and has to do specifically with his card.

Arizona’s Family has also been contacted by two other viewers who complained that the IDs have not been accepted at local bars and sports books.

All Davenport wants is for his ID to work. “You would think the state has it figured out, that’s the way I look at it,” said Davenport. “Before you roll something out you should have it figured out.”

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers released this statement:

“TSA is aware that there was a recent change in the design of the Arizona driver licenses. We want to assure all travelers that TSA has multiple methods to verify the photo ID presented by a traveler. No traveler will be denied entrance into the security checkpoint as long as they have a valid photo ID and boarding pass.”

If anyone needs help with their new IDs, they should contact ADOT at azdot.gov.

