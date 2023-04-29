First triple digit day for Phoenix-area expected Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend! We are tracking a hot end to April. For this Saturday, we got to 97 with clear skies. We could potentially see our first triple-digit day of the year for the Valley on Sunday, the last day of April. Highs are expected to top out at 100 in the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 70s.

This Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day as we are tracking a fire weather watch for the Phoenix area. The low humidity combined with high winds on Monday has the potential to start and spread fires. Wind gusts for the Valley are expected to reach up to 35 miles per hour.

Slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Valley after this hot weekend. We will begin the week in the mid to upper 90s, and by Friday, we will be in the low 80s. Skies will be clear across the board heading into next weekend.

