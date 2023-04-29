Desert Botanical Garden set to hold 2nd annual Saguaro Census

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nothing represents the Sonoran Desert quite like saguaro cacti. But there are growing concerns that Arizona is getting too hot for the iconic cacti.

Last year, volunteers documented nearly one thousand damaged or unhealthy saguaros in its first Saguaro Census. Now, the Desert Botanical Garden is getting ready to survey the situation again this year. “What is the situation for saguaros in our urban environment?” Desert Botanical Garden chief science officer Kim McCue asked.

That is the question McCue and her team have been trying to answer ever since the scorching summer of 2020. “2020 was one of the hottest, driest summers on record,” she said. “We literally were seeing saguaros collapse.”

Jeny Davis with Metro Phoenix Ecoflora and the Desert Botanical Garden tells us 2020 was historically one of the hottest and driest summers in Arizona.

Last year’s inaugural census found about a thousand saguaros damaged across the Valley from, among other things, rot, sun scorch and human damage.

This year, McCue wants people to reexamine cacti from last year and identify new ones in the Valley so they can start to identify any developing patterns or trends. “There are saguaros that are in great shape, and there are saguaros that are really stressed,” she said. “Those are the ones that we’re worrying about, and wondering are they going to recover? Maybe they will because we had such great rain this year.”

This census data will be combined with DNA sequencing of Arizona saguaros, which McCue says will hopefully provide additional insight into what makes a saguaro healthy.

But she says just through the naked eye, the firmer, greener, and more upright a saguaro is, the greater the chance that a saguaro is healthy and hydrated. “If it’s squishy, you have a problem,” McCue said. “But if you catch it soon enough, it can be treated. If you’re looking up close at it, and it’s got more of a shriveled up look than a plump look, then give it some supplemental water.”

For those that want to participate in this year’s census, the way to do so is once again through the INaturalist app or website, where you can take pictures of saguaros and provide notes about their location and condition. “There’s nowhere near enough scientists, not here, not anywhere, to do this work alone,” McCue said. “They can tell us some things that will really, really help us.”

For those that still have questions surrounding the health of any saguaro cacti, McCue recommends contacting a cactus specialist.

