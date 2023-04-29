110 ° Day Contest
Community working to get 99 birthday cards for WWII veteran in Surprise

By David Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM MST
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A big birthday is coming up for a Valley man who fought in World War II and the community is coming together to make it extra special. Samuel Weinstein is turning 99 years old and there is a birthday party for him on Saturday. His friends and family are hoping to make the celebration one to remember by giving him 99 birthday cards! Weinstein served in the 103rd Infantry Division, 411th Infantry Regiment, Company E as a squad leader. He fought in Europe and is credited with saving another soldiers life while fighting the Germans. He was shot in the face by the Germans and he returned home.

If you would like to send him a card, his address is:

Samuel Weinstein

C/O Service B4 Self

16501 North El Mirage Road, Lot 702

Surprise, Arizona 85378

