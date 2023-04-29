Arizona Science Center summer camp registration officially open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Science Center CAMP INNOVATION registration is open!

Each of the 5-day camp sessions is designed for specific age ranges, focusing on a whole variety of educational topics. There will be building, creativity, opportunities to make friends, challenges, and lots more!

Check out this list of summer camps for grades 1-12:

Scratch The Surface - Grades 1-2: Get a first look at coding by creating your own story, game, art and animations!

Sonoran Science - Grades 1-2: Learn about the great Sonoran desert of Arizona, our water sources and landforms.

NASA ASTRO CAMP® - Grades 1- 12 : This camp focuses on NASA science projects, star observations, and guest speakers from ASU and NASA.

LEGO®: Build The Change - Grades 1-9 : Experience creativity in engineering through LEGOs!

World’s Coolest Camp - Grades 3-6: Campers will learn all about the strongest, fastest, highest and more record breakers and how you can do the same.

Ancient Egypt - Grades 3-4: Ever wanted to go back in time? Grab your papyrus and get ready to learn about mummies, hieroglyphics, and so much more.

Tech Trends - Grades 5-9: This camp was designed for all gadget-loving campers, from prosthetics to pulleys to hydraulics!

Tech IRL - Grades 7 - 12: Campers will learn how to create a business model, design a product, inspire others, and solve problems creatively in the community.

Each camp lasts from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and dates last from June 5 until July 28. If you’re a member of the center, registration costs $295, and if you’re not a member, it’s $295. Register for the camps here! Some scholarships are available.

