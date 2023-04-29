110 ° Day Contest
Arizona is among highest in the nation for drunk driving deaths

DUI deaths have increased around the country, especially here in Arizona, since the pandemic and we're not sure why.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Transportation ranks Arizona among the top 10 in the nation for traffic deaths for 2020 and 2021, while eight overall for drunk driving. The report found 716 people were killed at the hands of drunk drivers on our roadways between those two years.

AAA also ran a survey tracking similar driving patterns and data and found similar trends. They say they’re seeing more drivers put themselves and others in danger than ever before. “That includes everything from speeding to drunk driving and really one of the most alarming things was 24% more people admitted to drinking and driving from years past, so that’s a big reversal from years prior to 2020 where dangerous behaviors were actually on the decline since then,” said Julien Paredes with AAA Mountain West.

Both AAA and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, have ideas about what’s behind this rise. “There definitely is some sort of correlation, our research found the pandemic really reset people’s driving habits. But it’s hard to understand why that exactly was, almost everyone in our survey agreed their behavior was dangerous,” Paredes said.

Terri Bowen with MADD shared similar theories. “There was a lot of depression, a lot of what to do and there was a lot of relief money that came in and not having a job, I think has contributed to where we are today,” she said.

While she knows the organization can’t change the past, she hopes upping their campaigning efforts will bring change. “We’ve reached almost 7,500 youth already this year, over 100 parents in our power of parents program, and a new initiative has come out ‘power of me’. We’re starting as young as 3rd grade with our messaging,” Bowen said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

