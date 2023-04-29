110 ° Day Contest
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

