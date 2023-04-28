Warmer weekend ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunny, warm and breezy conditions in the Valley today. Afternoon temperatures climb to 98 degrees, which is a full ten degrees above normal for the Valley for this time of year.

Winds will pick up statewide today as a weather disturbance clips the Four Corners region. Strong northerly winds should gradually ease up throughout the day in the high country, with breezy conditions continuing in the Valley with winds of up to about 15 miles per hour.

Winds are set to ease up over the weekend and temperatures climb. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the West, bringing lighter winds, dry conditions and unseasonably hot temperatures. High country communities will see 70s and 80s. In the Valley, look for our first triple digit heat of the year with a forecast high of 101 degrees on Sunday. 102 is the record for that date.

Temperatures are likely to come down next week, thanks to a trough of low pressure that develops off the California coast. While rain isn’t in the forecast for now, breezy and cooler conditions should return to Arizona by midweek.

