110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Warmer weekend ahead for Arizona

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunny, warm and breezy conditions in the Valley today. Afternoon temperatures climb to 98 degrees, which is a full ten degrees above normal for the Valley for this time of year.

Winds will pick up statewide today as a weather disturbance clips the Four Corners region. Strong northerly winds should gradually ease up throughout the day in the high country, with breezy conditions continuing in the Valley with winds of up to about 15 miles per hour.

Winds are set to ease up over the weekend and temperatures climb. A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the West, bringing lighter winds, dry conditions and unseasonably hot temperatures. High country communities will see 70s and 80s. In the Valley, look for our first triple digit heat of the year with a forecast high of 101 degrees on Sunday. 102 is the record for that date.

Temperatures are likely to come down next week, thanks to a trough of low pressure that develops off the California coast. While rain isn’t in the forecast for now, breezy and cooler conditions should return to Arizona by midweek.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.
Woman attacked, bit TSA officer for confiscating apple juice at Sky Harbor airport, court records say
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area.
PD: Teen linked to killing cousin led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in crash

Latest News

High pressure will strengthen over our state and that will lead to even warmer conditions as we...
Here comes the first 100-degree Sunday
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/27/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Thursday 04/27/2023
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 04-27-2023
Near-record heat ahead for Phoenix this weekend