U.S. National Forest Service sued to remove 600 horses east of Phoenix

Horses living in the Salt River area, east of Phoenix.
Horses living in the Salt River area, east of Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A coalition of bird watchers, conservationists and environmentalists are suing the U.S. National Forest Service to get rid of 600 horses located in the Lower Salt River. They say these horses are unowned and threaten the habitat of endangered species, according to a joint statement sent to Arizona’s Family.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says the Tonto National Forest is ignoring its responsibilities. It says the agency is allowing the horses to occupy the area of Lower Salt River east of Phoenix and that it doesn’t have enough food for that many horses. “It’s senseless to try to manage 600 horses in an area where ranchers couldn’t even sustain 12 cows,” Robin Silver with the Center for Biological Diversity said.

Federal range scientists, according to the release, estimate that the area can sustain 20 to 44 horses per year. The 600, the coalition says, have been pushing already existing animals from the area, including mule deer and quails.

The horses have also been eating young trees, preventing the growth of cottonwood trees that bald eagles use to nest. “Endangered riparian songbirds like yellow-billed cuckoos and Southwestern willow flycatchers are barely hanging on in this area,” Charles Babbitt, conservation chair of Maricopa Audubon, said in a statement. “With horses eating all the riparian tree saplings, these trees can’t grow into the mature cottonwoods that desert nesting bald eagles need. Yuma clapper rails also need the area to recover, but without the riparian vegetation the situation is becoming increasingly hopeless.”

Arizona Wildlife Federation executive director Scott Garlid wants the number of horses reduced, saying it’s to protect the “federal land being destroyed.” “These horses are unauthorized under federal law,” he said. The agency’s horse management plan is being challenged by the Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon Society, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Arizona Deer Association, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society and Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation.

