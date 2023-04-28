Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud, burglary self-reports felonies to dental board

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners confirmed on Thursday that Dr. Daniel Gold self-reported his felony charges related to fraud, burglary, and identity theft to the board.

Since these felonies are just charges and he hasn’t been convicted, Gold is still allowed to practice. But if convicted, one of his patients told Arizona’s Family he believes Gold should have his license revoked. “Do we as a family need to worry about our identities?” Travis Selzer asked. “Where do we begin looking? Was our social security used in any way, shape, or form?”

A receptionist answered when Selzer called Gold’s Scottsdale Dental Center office to get his family’s medical records. But the questions Selzer had remained. “Are there any plans to close the office in all of this?” Selzer asked.

As the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office investigates at least eight felony charges against Gold, Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners executive director Ryan Edmonson says the board will take these charges into account when considering the next steps. “They can offer a disciplinary order by consent, which would mean Dr. Gold would review it and have an opportunity to respond by signing,” Edmonson said. “And then they can do further things which would be recommending the matter move to hearing for suspension or revocation.”

While the county will focus on the criminal charges, Edmonson believes Dr. Gold’s repeated references to his bipolar disorder are the biggest factors the board will consider when it comes to preventing him from practicing while the charges are investigated. “Having some sort of a health issue to prevent you from practicing is a concern of the board,” he said. “And they’ll likely be reviewing that as well.”

The board will discuss Dr. Gold at their May 12 meeting. In the meantime, Selzer and his family aren’t waiting around to see if Dr. Gold is innocent. Instead, they’re beginning the search for a new dentist. If Dr. Gold is found guilty of the felony charges, Selzer has this message for him. “As a professional, he shouldn’t be practicing anymore,” he said.

Selzer says a Scottsdale Dental Center receptionist told him on Thursday they plan on staying open while the charges are being investigated. Arizona’s Family attempted to contact the office to confirm this, but no one answered the phone.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.