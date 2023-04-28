Red Cross remembers longest-serving volunteer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The longest-serving volunteer at the Red Cross recently died, and the nonprofit took time on Thursday to remember her. The Phoenix Red Cross Chapter, where Betty Grenig dedicated so many years of service, held a special remembrance, honoring her life and legacy. “Betty was by far the most giving and loyal person with such a heart for people,” said Danielle Kalmansohn, a Red Cross volunteer services recruitment specialist.

Grenig died on April 16, which is the start of National Volunteer Week. She was 101 years old, celebrating her birthday last August. From helping the troops to going overseas to working with nurses and donating more than 20 gallons of blood, Grenig did it all. Volunteers said she touched everyone around her. “She was the absolute beacon on the hill for us, our guiding light. Her attitude, her work ethic was infectious and contagious to everyone around her. We just love this woman so much and what she brought to the American Red Cross and what she brought to us individually,” said Red Cross blood drive account manager Colin Williams.

Grenig started working for the Red Cross when she was just 17. Since her husband was in the Army, she traveled all over the world, including Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. In every country she visited, she found a Red Cross office where she could volunteer. She dedicated 84 years of her life to giving back to others in their most critical time of need.

