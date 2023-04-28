Police to provide update on investigation after woman shot 10 times at Glendale gas station

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are providing new details in a murder investigation involving a woman who was shot 10 times inside a Glendale gas station last week.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, police responded to reports of a shooting at a business near 51st and Glendale avenues. Inside the store, they found 25-year-old Irma Rivera-Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that Rivera-Martinez drove to the store and went inside a short time before a man wearing a face covering arrived and shot her. Police described the suspect as a heavy-set man who was dressed entirely in black.

Police are set to discuss new developments in the investigation during a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates.

