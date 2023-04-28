110 ° Day Contest
Police: Man accused of serial theft of Victoria’s Secret stores in Tempe

Ismael Flores, 23, faces a number of theft charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 23-year-old Valley man is facing nearly two dozen theft charges over a string of shoplifting incidents in Tempe and south Phoenix.

Over the course of several months, police used surveillance video and a Facebook account to link Ismael Flores to the alleged crimes.

Investigators say most of the thefts took place between October 2022 and March 2023, which court documents detailed primarily happened at Victoria’s Secret or Target stores. In these instances, Flores would reportedly stuff handfuls of pants, bras, panties, and other merchandise into a trash bag and take off. It’s reported that he would walk away with $200 to about $2,300 worth during each shoplifting run.

On Wednesday, Tempe police found Flores near 16th Avenue and Camelback Road. During a search, they found suspected fentanyl pills and aluminum foil that police say appeared to have been used to smoke illegal drugs. After being transported to the Tempe jail, he refused to answer any questions. Court records say he has 43 prior shoplifting cases. He was booked on 19 counts of organized retail theft, two counts of shoplifting, and one count of drug possession.

