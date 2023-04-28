110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix elementary students plant trees for Arbor Day

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Dozens of volunteers were out planting trees at Bethune Elementary School Friday morning to help shade areas that need it most.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Arbor Day and some Valley students, teachers and volunteers are spending time Friday morning doing Something Good by planting trees at their school.

Dozens of volunteers from Bethune Elementary School, along with others from Trees Matter and APS, were out planting trees to add shade to the campus. APS says it’s part of their Community Tree Program to provide shade and cooler spaces in areas that need it most, bringing temperatures down anywhere from 20 to 45 degrees.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra was at Friday morning’s tree planting event. Check out the video for more!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.
Woman attacked, bit TSA officer for confiscating apple juice at Sky Harbor airport, court records say
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area.
PD: Teen linked to killing cousin led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in crash

Latest News

Phoenix elementary students plant trees for Arbor Day
Murrillo is the sole provider for her four kids and works hard to make sure they have the...
Day care teacher in Peoria wins Pay It Forward award
Peoria preschool teacher wins Pay It Forward award
Arizona's Family is helping keep children safe around water this summer.
Swim Safe 2023