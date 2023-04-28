Phoenix elementary students plant trees for Arbor Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Arbor Day and some Valley students, teachers and volunteers are spending time Friday morning doing Something Good by planting trees at their school.

Dozens of volunteers from Bethune Elementary School, along with others from Trees Matter and APS, were out planting trees to add shade to the campus. APS says it’s part of their Community Tree Program to provide shade and cooler spaces in areas that need it most, bringing temperatures down anywhere from 20 to 45 degrees.

Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra was at Friday morning’s tree planting event. Check out the video for more!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.