110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area homeowners hesitant to sell due to low mortgage interest rates

Mortgage rates are causing some homeowners to stay in their homes instead of getting a new house.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are homes for sale across the Valley, just not many. Real estate agent Phil Sexton, with the Sibbach Team, said buyers have fewer options when inventory is this low and prices remain high. “At the beginning of this year we thought inventory was going to rise, but the opposite thing has happened,” said Sexton. “We’re starting to see inventory come down. It just dropped below 13,000 active homes.”

But why exactly are ‘homes for sale’ so hard to find? One of the big reasons is hesitant home sellers, according to Sexton. Many homeowners currently have a mortgage with an interest rate of around 3%. Interest rates today are about 7%.

The thought of giving up that low rate is keeping many people from putting their houses up for sale. “You may be sitting on a loan that you only owe $400,000 on. But when you buy that house, you’re going to owe $600,000, and your interest is higher, so your monthly interest could potentially double,” said Sexton.

Sky-high rental prices are also part of it. Many homeowners can rent out their homes and cover their mortgage without having to sell.

Real estate expert Cliff Freeman, with the Freeman Group, doesn’t think homeowners should be motivated by interest rates alone, and if they want to sell, they should sell. “You marry the house, and you date the rate, which means that at some point, rates are going to come back down and you can refinance into a lower rate,” said Freeman. “It’s just not in the crystal ball yet. A lot of people can’t see that far out.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

Arizona families refunded after dental office sold
According to court documents, Goltz went to a right-wing website to complain about Arizona’s...
Man in Texas pleads guilty to threatening Maricopa County election officials
Murrillo is the sole provider for her four kids and works hard to make sure they have the...
Day care teacher in Peoria wins Pay It Forward award
Nearly a dozen patients have contacted On Your Side since our story aired with similar issues...
Arizona families get money back after orthodontic care ends abruptly