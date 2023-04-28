110 ° Day Contest
Person wounded after being shot in Buckeye neighborhood

At least one person was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in a Buckeye neighborhood.
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in a Buckeye neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured Friday morning in Buckeye.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Verrado Way and Eastview Way. While limited information has been released, police say officers are on scene and “no suspects are outstanding.” Those nearby are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional details. Check back for updates.

