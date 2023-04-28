110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Peoria school board votes to allow transgender students to use preferred bathroom

Peoria Unified School District voted down a new proposal that would have banned transgender kids from using the bathroom of their choice.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Issues surrounding the rights of transgender students continue to make national headlines, and they’re hitting home in the Valley. One West Valley school district was considering changes regarding which bathrooms transgender students can use.

The Peoria Unified School District board had the issue on their agenda for discussion because there was no district bathroom rule in place. The board decided on Thursday night, voting 3-2, not to adopt a bathroom policy. This means transgender students can use the bathroom of their preference. “A lot of us just want common sense for the bathroom issues,” said Jodi Brackett, a parent in the district. “Boys go in the boys bathroom and girls go in the girls bathroom as it always has been.”

Until now, no district policy was in place, and we’re told the rules were unclear. “I’m here to advocate for myself. I’m a trans man, so I would like to use the men’s restroom,” said Sebastian Cerron, a student in the district.

Some students like Cerron say they want to be understood and feel this new policy is a step backward. “I live in the choir world and the culture there is unbelievably accepting and it’s just a really great space to be in, but that all stops right outside these choir doors,” Cerron said.

Others are here to support transgender friends. “I believe that we need to protect transgender children. I believe that if we are to push an agenda of acceptance and push an agenda of love and accepting people, then we need to integrate them,” said Ava Snyder, a student at Liberty High School.

Many parents tonight feel that allowing trans students to use the bathroom of their preference is a bad idea. “By using the opposite bathroom of their sex, I think that provides some safety and privacy concerns for other students,” said Nikki Ekncheff, a parent in the district. “Allow a transgender student to use the administrative staff bathrooms. This is a topic that does not need six hours of debate, we need to get on with the mission of how do we prepare our students to shape tomorrow,” said Kerry Kane, a former parent in the district.

This vote came as a shock to everyone. This was only supposed to be a discussion to get input and have more meetings in the future. But the board cut to the chase, and the vote is final.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

The board will discuss Dr. Gold at their May 12th meeting.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud, burglary self-reports felonies to dental board
Dr. Goodrick said at some Arizona clinics, there is already a six to eight-week waiting period...
Will Utah’s new abortion law have an impact on Arizona clinics?
Will women come to Arizona for abortions due to Utah's new law?
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes