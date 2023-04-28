110 ° Day Contest
Maricopa County provides $4 million in funding to prevent heat-related deaths

$3.8 million of the extra funding is being allocated to Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Peoria, and Scottsdale
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved over $4 million of extra funding to protect the homeless from the heat this summer.

$3.8 million of the extra funding is being allocated to Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Peoria, and Scottsdale. This comes after the county saw a record number of heat related deaths last summer. According to county data, 378 people died and many of them were homeless.

List of each city’s amounts and how they’re using them:

  • Phoenix ($1,015,000): Will open air-conditioned daytime heat relief shelters in Downtown Phoenix and Sunnyslope and serve up to 140 people per day.
  • Glendale ($771,000): Open three new heat relief respite centers, street outreach, and transportation to heat relief centers to serve up to 90 individuals per day.
  • Chandler/Mesa ($600,000): Provide day respite centers, cooling stations, mobile heat relief services, and shower trailers to serve up to 600 individuals per day.
  • Scottsdale ($34,000): Provide up to a total of 100 water bottles and transport up to 150 people to daytime heat relief centers
  • Peoria ($27,500): Purchase and distribute 100 heat relief kits that will include water jugs, hats, sunscreen, and cooling towels. Funds will also provide hotel vouchers for up to 35 individuals.

The City of Phoenix received the largest allocation and released this statement in response to the approved funding.

“The Office of Heat Response and Mitigation would like to thank Maricopa County and the City’s Office of Homeless Solutions for all of their efforts in providing heat relief to Phoenix’s most vulnerable communities. The City of Phoenix is grateful for the continued partnership of Maricopa County to help create proactive solutions for people experiencing homelessness.”

The extra funding will also provide more overnight weather relief beds at the Human Resources Campus on S. 12th Ave. The county is also pulling $1.4 million from its general fund to provide support to two St. Vincent De Paul and Lodestar Day Resource Center to be an overnight shelter throughout the summer.

