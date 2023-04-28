Man accused of causing serious crash in stolen vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that injured two passengers in a stolen SUV in Phoenix on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., 36-year-old Joshua Wallis was driving east in a 2014 Jeep Patriot with two other passengers on Union Hills Drive near 19th Avenue. Police say Wallis was in the far right lane when he drifted across the road and into the westbound lanes. He then crashed into a 2008 Ford Explorer with a 28-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child inside.

According to court documents, Wallis’ front-seat passenger suffered a fractured pelvis and neck. The backseat passenger suffered head trauma and broke several bones in his neck and is fighting to survive. The woman and the child were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to police, Wallis admitted to driving the Jeep and had the key fob. Wallis told police he thought the SUV was stolen but said one of his passengers told him it was borrowed, police say. In addition, court documents say Wallis admitted to smoking meth around 5 a.m., and officers found drug paraphernalia near the SUV’s driver’s side. However, he’s not facing any DUI or drug charges. Police think the Jeep was stolen from Phoenix since the license plate doesn’t belong to the SUV. Wallis was jailed on two counts of aggravated assault with serious injury and two counts of endangerment.

