110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. Biden is traveling to Camp David in Maryland after visiting with family members following the passing of Michael Hunter, the brother of the president's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The son of President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville, Arkansas, courtroom.

Hunter Biden was ordered this week to appear for a contempt hearing set for Monday morning.

The hearing is part of an ongoing paternity and child support dispute between Biden and an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts.

Roberts has accused Biden of ignoring court orders and withholding evidence in the dispute, and she requested that Biden be held in contempt until he complies, CNN reports.

Roberts first sued Biden in May 2020 when she filed a petition against him for paternity and child support. A child support order against Biden was issued in March 2020.

Biden filed a request in September 2022 for a hearing to reset child support. The filing noted a change in Biden’s income.

In December 2022, Roberts filed a motion to change her 4-year-old daughter’s last name to Biden.

The court granted a request from Biden’s attorney in March 2023 to seal information about the case, including financial information.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has scheduled a bench trial for July 24-25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.
Woman attacked, bit TSA officer for confiscating apple juice at Sky Harbor airport, court records say

Latest News

Ismael Flores, 23, faces a number of theft charges.
Police: Man accused of serial theft of Victoria’s Secret stores in Tempe
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in a Buckeye neighborhood.
Man hospitalized after being shot by wife, Buckeye police say
A woman is dead after being shot 10 times last Friday night in Glendale.
Police arrest suspect after woman shot 10 times at Glendale gas station