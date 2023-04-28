Help name 4 female baby stingrays at Sea Life Aquarium in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s baby fever at Sea Life Aquarium inside Arizona Mills! Four female cownose stingrays were welcomed into the world happy and healthy, but they’re missing one thing — names! Now it’s up to you to help name the new babies.

Sea Life staff have narrowed down the stingray’s names to four options, all named after famous girl groups! The names are a play off of the Spice Girls, Fifth Harmony, Blackpink and The Bangles.

The Spice Rays- Ginger, Baby, Scary, and Sporty

Fifth Harmon-RAY- Ally, Normani, Dinah, and Lauren

RAYPINK- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa

The RAY-ngles- Susanna, Vicki, Debbi, and Annette

Guests can head over to Sea Life’s Facebook and Instagram to help name the cute babies. The voting began on Thursday and the winning group name will be announced on May 15. For anyone looking to get a glimpse of the new aquatic friends, they can be found at the Bay of Rays exhibit along with fellow stingrays, blacktip reef sharks, and a green moral eel.

