Headed for triple digit highs this weekend in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of a high-pressure building into the desert southwest will break, and a warm and dry Arizona weekend is expected. In the mountains, look for highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll see some 100s popping up for the first time this year in the deserts. The good news is that we’ll cool back down very quickly and have temperatures below average for a couple of days next week. It looks like Sunday will be the warmest day of the streak. We’ve got 101 in the forecast, but we could reach 102. That would tie a record for the date.

That ridge will break down rather quickly and be replaced by a very unusual cut-off low that will cool us down and bring us some clouds and breezes. However, it’s not likely the system will bring us any rain. We do expect highs late next week to be in the 80s.

As we finish up the month of April with no rain, the 30-day outlook for May is more of the same, with drier and warmer-than-average weather expected. Of course, May is our second driest month of the year on average.

