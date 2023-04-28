110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Headed for triple digit highs this weekend in Arizona

First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/28/2023
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/28/2023(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of a high-pressure building into the desert southwest will break, and a warm and dry Arizona weekend is expected. In the mountains, look for highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll see some 100s popping up for the first time this year in the deserts. The good news is that we’ll cool back down very quickly and have temperatures below average for a couple of days next week. It looks like Sunday will be the warmest day of the streak. We’ve got 101 in the forecast, but we could reach 102. That would tie a record for the date.

That ridge will break down rather quickly and be replaced by a very unusual cut-off low that will cool us down and bring us some clouds and breezes. However, it’s not likely the system will bring us any rain. We do expect highs late next week to be in the 80s.

As we finish up the month of April with no rain, the 30-day outlook for May is more of the same, with drier and warmer-than-average weather expected. Of course, May is our second driest month of the year on average.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.
Woman attacked, bit TSA officer for confiscating apple juice at Sky Harbor airport, court records say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/28/2023
Warmer weekend ahead for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 04/28/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9am update for 4/28/2023
High pressure will strengthen over our state and that will lead to even warmer conditions as we...
Here comes the first 100-degree Sunday