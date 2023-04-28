Day care teacher in Peoria wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward to Candace Murrillo, a preschool teacher at Primrose School of Fletcher Heights in Peoria. Taylor Cook is a parent that nominated Murrillo. “It’s amazing. She is just so positive, she is never negative. She never complains and she always sees the positive in everything. All the parents and students love her and she is an all around good person,” said Cook.

Murrillo is loved by all students, staff and parents. She really goes above and beyond on birthdays and other special events for her students. Because of her hard work, Cook wanted to Pay It Forward to her. So in the middle of lunch with the kids, we surprised her. “So they selected you,” said Cook. “Oh my gosh, you’re going to make me cry. Can I have a hug, my friend?” said Murrillo.

So we walked up to her class. “Taylor, tell her what she wins,” said meteorologist Paul Horton. “So I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award because of what you do for all our kids and how you put them first. You’re just an all-around amazing teacher,” said Cook.

Murrillo is the sole provider for her four kids and works hard to make sure they have the things they need. Finding extra money to even fix her breaks is tough right now, so this award will help. She was touched to know people appreciated her. “I love it, because you never know how much of an impact you make on a student or their parents. When they do something like this, it’s kind of overwhelming. I love it, but it’s kind of overwhelming,” Murrillo said.

