110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Day care teacher in Peoria wins Pay It Forward award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
A preschool teacher in Peoria won the Pay It Forward award. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward to Candace Murrillo, a preschool teacher at Primrose School of Fletcher Heights in Peoria. Taylor Cook is a parent that nominated Murrillo. “It’s amazing. She is just so positive, she is never negative. She never complains and she always sees the positive in everything. All the parents and students love her and she is an all around good person,” said Cook.

Murrillo is loved by all students, staff and parents. She really goes above and beyond on birthdays and other special events for her students. Because of her hard work, Cook wanted to Pay It Forward to her. So in the middle of lunch with the kids, we surprised her. “So they selected you,” said Cook. “Oh my gosh, you’re going to make me cry. Can I have a hug, my friend?” said Murrillo.

A volunteer who tutors Phoenix kids wins the Pay It Forward award. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.

So we walked up to her class. “Taylor, tell her what she wins,” said meteorologist Paul Horton. “So I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award because of what you do for all our kids and how you put them first. You’re just an all-around amazing teacher,” said Cook.

Murrillo is the sole provider for her four kids and works hard to make sure they have the things they need. Finding extra money to even fix her breaks is tough right now, so this award will help. She was touched to know people appreciated her. “I love it, because you never know how much of an impact you make on a student or their parents. When they do something like this, it’s kind of overwhelming. I love it, but it’s kind of overwhelming,” Murrillo said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

Peoria preschool teacher wins Pay It Forward award
Arizona's Family is helping keep children safe around water this summer.
Swim Safe 2023
These 41 Arizona children are hoping to find their forever families.
41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (April 2023)
Michael Wilson was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 3 years old. Doctors said he might...
Arizona man with cerebral palsy completed Boston Marathon