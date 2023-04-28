110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Super Show returns to State Farm Stadium in Glendale

You'll see classic and custom cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars and special exhibitors from across the western states and musical performances.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Classic cars and custom lowriders, the Arizona Super Show returns to State Farm Stadium on Saturday, April 29. The show will be hosted by our own Gibby Parra, who’s giving us a preview of the cars on Good Morning Arizona.

The event won’t be limited to just cars. You’ll see trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars and special exhibitors from across the western states and musical performances.

A general admission ticket with fees is $59. Children’s tickets are sold only at the box office but kids under 2 years old get in free. There is a clear bag policy for the event. If you would like to learn more about the event, you can click here.

