110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona families get money back after orthodontic care ends abruptly

Nearly a dozen patients have contacted On Your Side since our story aired with similar issues...
Nearly a dozen patients have contacted On Your Side since our story aired with similar issues regarding Perfect Teeth.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s an update on a Phoenix woman who pre-paid thousands of dollars for a dental procedure only to find out the dental office was sold, and the new owners didn’t offer the same treatment. Thanks to On Your Side, Marija Radulovic has almost $4,000 returned from a company called Perfect Teeth.

Marija was midway through dental treatment to straighten her teeth, a procedure that took months to complete. But the dental office she paid almost thousands to do the treatment was sold, and the new dental office, which kept the name Perfect Teeth, didn’t have an orthodontist on staff, and it doesn’t offer the same procedure.

On Your Side got involved, and once we asked Perfect Teeth to return Marija’s money, they did. Marija says she’s thrilled to have her money back and says she’s probably not the only person in this predicament. “Hopefully, the next step is for all the patients to get their money back,” she said.

People like Kerry O’Donnell, who lives in Surprise. Her daughter was also going to Perfect Teeth and saw On Your Side’s news report. “Oh, I about came out of my chair,” she said. “I elbowed my husband as hard as I could. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look, this is on the news!’”

Kerry’s daughter Bella had braces through the Perfect Teeth office in Peoria. The high school senior was looking forward to her braces finally coming off. But that hit a snag. “We had appointments canceled on us when we’d show up and be sent home only to have it happen the next month and the next month,” Kerry said. “And then we found out that the orthodontist had actually quit.”

So Bella spent much of her senior year with braces she didn’t need anymore. As a result, Kerry was forced to pay another Valley orthodontist to remove Bella’s braces and make her a retainer. So, she turned to On Your Side. “I came to you guys because I feel so unheard in every other avenue,” she said. “When a business won’t even return a phone call when you’ve given them 7000+ dollars for braces and orthodontia care.”

So On Your Side brought Kerry’s situation to Perfect Teeth. They agreed to reimburse the family for the cost of removing the braces and refund part of the cost of Bella’s treatment.

Perfect Teeth sent us this statement:

Nearly a dozen patients have contacted On Your Side since our story aired with similar issues regarding Perfect Teeth. As a result, the company is now addressing their complaints individually.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

It's the only video game that's FDA approved to treat ADHD.
Prescription to play: How a video game could help treat ADHD
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes
New video game designed to treat ADHD
Law enforcement helicopters cutting through Phoenix neighborhood