Arizona Cardinals trade 3rd overall pick to Houston Texans on Draft Day

A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP...
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big shakeup on Draft Day — the Arizona Cardinals opted to trade down. As the Cardinals were on the clock, ESPN insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the Red Birds traded the 3rd overall pick to the Texans and took the 12th pick instead. The team will get the 12th pick and 33rd pick in 2023, and first and third-rounder in 2024. The Texans will get the 3rd and 105th pick this year.

Just minutes before the draft, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation surrounding new head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles traded their 94th pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick for the Cardinals’ 66th pick.

Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins are among names on the trade market this offseason. Baker publicly requested a trade from the team. New General Manager Monti Ossenfort spoke on the captain’s request, mostly keeping tight-lipped.”I think I’ve been clear with how I feel about Budda,” Ossenfort said. Rumors are swirling that Hopkins could join the Chiefs, Ravens or Bills.

The Cardinals have dealt with front office and coaching shakeups in the offseason. After a month of searching, the organization hired Gannon to lead the Red Birds. Under Gannon’s helm, the team had a top-10 defense for two years.

The day after the Cardinals ended the season with a 38-13 loss to the Niners, ex-head coach Kliff Kingsbury was let go. Kingsbury ended his tenure with the Red Bird’s with a losing record of 28-37-1 and only led the team to one playoff appearance. He was hired by the Red Birds in 2019, shortly after being fired from Texas Tech. In the offseason, he joined USC as a senior offensive analyst. Former General Manager Steve Keim also stepped down, saying he would be focusing on his health after taking a leave of absence in December. The team finished with a disappointing 4-13 record, ending with a seven game losing streak. Keim and Kingsbury had previously signed five-year extensions with the team before the decision.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the changes were due to the team’s regression. “I think we got to a point where it was just time to go in a different direction,” Bidwill said in a January press conference. Bidwill interviewed two internal candidates, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris, for the job but ultimately decided to go for the former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Ossenfort has been working in the NFL in various roles since 2001 with several teams, including the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and the Titans. Ossenfort is now tasked with rebuilding the team to playoff caliber once again, and says “ego will not be tolerated.”

Bidwill also dealt with controversy in the offseason. Schefter and The Athletic reported that an Ex-Cardinals executive Terry McDonough accused Bidwill of cheating and harrassment in 2018. McDonough alleged that he and former head coach Steve Wilks were forced to use burner phones to talk to Keim while Keim was suspended for extreme DUI. The claim alleged that “Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him.” The team aggressively denied the reports, calling the “wildly false, reckless and an opportunistic play for financial gain.”

The team was plagued with injuries last year. Quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and it’s unknown when he may get back on the field.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

