What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you noticed an odd white residue on the banks of the Salt River? It actually stays true to the river’s name, with officials saying it’s just salt.

The Salt River Project says the white substance popping up on the dry banks of the Salt River bed comes from salts of naturally-occurring minerals, like calcium and magnesium, found in the water. When the water recedes due to evaporation, the salt forms on the surface and dries up.

However, the process has rapidly increased in the river bed due to recent hot temperatures, and it’s possible the Valley can hit the 100-degree mark this weekend. Earlier this month, Arizona saw rollercoaster temperatures in the high 90s before a much-needed cooldown.

SRP says it’s the same process in swimming pools where salts build up on the tile when water evaporates.

