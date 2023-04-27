110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?

The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you noticed an odd white residue on the banks of the Salt River? It actually stays true to the river’s name, with officials saying it’s just salt.

The Salt River Project says the white substance popping up on the dry banks of the Salt River bed comes from salts of naturally-occurring minerals, like calcium and magnesium, found in the water. When the water recedes due to evaporation, the salt forms on the surface and dries up.

However, the process has rapidly increased in the river bed due to recent hot temperatures, and it’s possible the Valley can hit the 100-degree mark this weekend. Earlier this month, Arizona saw rollercoaster temperatures in the high 90s before a much-needed cooldown.

SRP says it’s the same process in swimming pools where salts build up on the tile when water evaporates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie

Latest News

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says that there has been a recent shift in human smuggling...
Pinal County Sheriff sees shift in smuggling routes, as Title 42 nears end
Unusual routes taken by human smugglers in Arizona as Title 42 nears end
She started volunteering when she was 17 years old.
Red Cross remembers longest-serving volunteer
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Thursday 04/27/2023