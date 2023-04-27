What to expect from Phoenix Police Department’s new headquarters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What used to be the old Wells Fargo building in Downtown Phoenix, will be the Phoenix Police Department’s new home by 2025.

Starting this summer, crews will start renovations inside the vacant building, and transform it into the department’s new headquarters. The current building is located on the corner of 7th and Washington streets and was built back in 1975 when Phoenix’s population was only half a million people.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Phoenix is now the fifth-largest city in the nation and has a population of over 1.6 million residents. As the population continues to grow, the City of Phoenix’s Special Projects Administrator, Jeremy Legg, said the department outgrew its current facilities and it was time for an upgrade.

“We’ve more than tripled in size since then. But the building has stayed the same. So, it just hasn’t been able to keep up with the growth of the city and the department over time,” Legg said.

Legg is overseeing the entire renovation project and said they chose this building because of the opportunities it brings. On top of being next door to city hall, it is 27 stories and half a million square feet of space. The goal of the new headquarters is to make it more functional for the department.

Some additions include:

Food and beverage amenities

Wellness and quiet rooms

Adjustable lighting and equipment.

The total price tag for the project is marked at $150 million, and that’s being paid through excise tax bonds which will be paid off through general sales tax in the city.

Rather than renovating the current headquarters, Legg said it actually costs less to renovate a new building versus fixing the current one.

“Back in 2019, we estimated that would cost somewhere around $350 million, and the costs of construction have just gone up since then, making it even more expensive,” Legg said, “when we looked at this alternative of building of reutilizing a much larger facility, and renovating that, that ended up being the most cost-effective option.”

Crews will start working on the building in phases. Legg said they will work on five floors at a time and start at the top and end at the bottom.

The 911 dispatch floors will be built in the first phase, and it should be completed by the summer of 2024. The entire renovation is estimated to be completed by the summer of 2025.

