LIVE: Phoenix police give details about alleged serial sexual predator indictment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is announcing the arrest of an alleged serial sexual assaulter. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Phoenix Police Commander for the Family Investigations Bureau Edward DeCastro are speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, going over the investigation that started in 2022.

On June 2022, police responded to a sexual assault of a 22-year-old female. During the investigation, police say additional victims were found. But they need help in identifying an additional victim.

