Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A dentist in Scottsdale is facing at least eight felonies, accused of stealing from neighbors and patients. He hasn’t been convicted of those felonies, but he’s still practicing despite all his legal troubles.

Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and identification theft. Arizona’s Family tried to speak with the dentist who’s still working at Scottsdale Dental Center, but he never got back to us and walked away from our cameras. “Why would you do this if you’re a dentist? Didn’t you make enough money,” said the alleged victim of Dr. Gold.

The woman told Arizona’s Family that her car was burglarized in her garage and, her mail was taken. Her address was changed with the United States Postal Service to Dr. Gold’s address. “First, I would ask him, ‘Why? Why would you do this? I know you have a good career. You’re literally doing a federal crime. You’re throwing your whole life down the drain,’” said the alleged victim. Court documents revealed much more, including a search warrant that produced fraudulent licenses, credit cards and mail. In one instance, Gold admitted to a burglary and blamed his bipolar disorder and medication change, court paperwork said. According to documents, nine of his victims were his patients.

A detective who helped get a conviction against Christopher Clements in a fraud case reveals new details about Clements ahead of the sentencing.

Dr. Gold has 10 days left to self-report his felonies to the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners, which will likely take action against his license. Dr. Gold was cited in 2022 for allegedly stealing mail packages. Since it was a misdemeanor, it did not have to be reported to the board.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.