110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and identification theft.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A dentist in Scottsdale is facing at least eight felonies, accused of stealing from neighbors and patients. He hasn’t been convicted of those felonies, but he’s still practicing despite all his legal troubles.

Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and identification theft. Arizona’s Family tried to speak with the dentist who’s still working at Scottsdale Dental Center, but he never got back to us and walked away from our cameras. “Why would you do this if you’re a dentist? Didn’t you make enough money,” said the alleged victim of Dr. Gold.

The woman told Arizona’s Family that her car was burglarized in her garage and, her mail was taken. Her address was changed with the United States Postal Service to Dr. Gold’s address. “First, I would ask him, ‘Why? Why would you do this? I know you have a good career. You’re literally doing a federal crime. You’re throwing your whole life down the drain,’” said the alleged victim. Court documents revealed much more, including a search warrant that produced fraudulent licenses, credit cards and mail. In one instance, Gold admitted to a burglary and blamed his bipolar disorder and medication change, court paperwork said. According to documents, nine of his victims were his patients.

A detective who helped get a conviction against Christopher Clements in a fraud case reveals new details about Clements ahead of the sentencing.

Dr. Gold has 10 days left to self-report his felonies to the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners, which will likely take action against his license. Dr. Gold was cited in 2022 for allegedly stealing mail packages. Since it was a misdemeanor, it did not have to be reported to the board.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

The little checkbox is a big hot-button topic.
Dysart Unified School District requires teachers to promise not to attend CRT conferences
Dysart school district teachers must vow not to attend CRT conference
Gilbert man finally get his $3,000 check after crash
Arizona’s Medicaid program, or AHCCCS, is in the process of redetermining who qualifies.
Options available as Arizonans notified about losing Medicaid coverage
Blue Cross Blue Shield helping Arizonans losing Medicaid coverage