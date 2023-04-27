Prescription to play: How a video game could help treat ADHD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phone in hand, Madilynn is focused on her mission on the screen. She’s racing through an icy river and collecting rewards along the way. At first glance, it looks like she’s playing a typical video game. It’s not, though. EndeavorRx is a prescription game, approved by the FDA, to help treat ADHD.

“It seems to be helping quite a bit for her,” said Rebekah Prow, Madilynn’s mom. “After seeing the scans of her brain, we started doing stimulants right away. It took a while to actually find one that worked really, really well for her. But she still needed a little bit of extra focus support, especially mid-day and I didn’t want to put her on another stimulant.”

That’s when the conversation about the prescription video game started. Prow was skeptical. A prescription for screen time? “You would think that it would totally be counterintuitive, but it works,” she said.

The game is currently FDA-approved for children 8 to 12 years old. It’s prescribed for 25 minutes a day, five days a week. “It is a therapy. It is an intervention,” said Nichole Hazuka, a physician assistant at the ADHD Clinic of Arizona. “There are so many parents that feel stuck. That feel like the medication is the only option.” The ongoing shortage of medications to treat ADHD can add even more stress. “We’re seeing it in most of the stimulant medications, which are the gold standard, generally, for ADHD medication, so we’re hoping that it’s getting better,” Hazuka said. “We honestly don’t know when it’s going to end.”

The medication shortage may make a prescription video game even more attractive to families who want options. The video game works by helping to develop parts of the brain that may be underdeveloped, Hazuka said. “By stimulating those areas, it’s almost like building a muscle. The more you use it, the more, the stronger it gets, so you’re using that neuroplasticity to develop strength in those ‘muscles,’” she explained. “In the people who are consistent with the therapy, after the first month, I would say 50% notice improvement in their attention span, in their ability to sit at the table and do their homework. The longer they play, the more you see the compounded benefits.”

Akili, the company behind EndeavorRx, plans to ask the FDA to approve the video game’s use for older children, ages 13 to 17, following a recent study that showed improvement in ADHD symptoms in that age range. “The results of this study extend the already substantial evidence base to support the efficacy of EndeavorRx for improving attentional functioning in patients with ADHD, and most importantly show the ability of this safe treatment to help teenagers, who have been significantly impacted by the current mental health crisis,” Scott Kollins, chief medical officer of Akili, said in a statement.

Maddy typically plays the game right after school, and her mom says she notices a difference. “It kind of just gives her a little extra push and focus for the rest of that day,” Prow said.

EndeavorRx is not covered by most insurance companies, according to Hazuka. It costs $99 per month. The company says it offers financial assistance programs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.