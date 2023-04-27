110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix police say man sexually assaulted at least 6 women; looking for the 7th

Munguia was indicted on 59 felony counts, and police are still looking for the seventh victim.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney spoke Thursday afternoon on the indictment of an alleged serial sexual assaulter, going over the investigation that started in 2022.

The suspect, Tyler James Munguia, was indicted on April 18 on 59 felony counts. Phoenix Police Commander, Edward DeCastro said all the women were attacked in Arizona and many of them already left the state. Six victims have been identified so far and investigators are looking for a seventh. She is described as a white or Hispanic woman, about 18-22 years old, with auburn hair, which could possibly have been a wig. She had two necklaces, one of them with the word “Angel” on them and the other in the style of a charm or pendant ring.

DeCastro said investigators want to make sure she is OK, and they will travel to her if she would allow it.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the investigation took detectives across the country, including California and Nevada. The dates of the crimes span eight months, Maricopa County Attorney, Rachel Mitchell said, with the first incident happening in October 2021, with more alleged activity in 2022 from March to June. Munguia has been in jail since June 2022.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

