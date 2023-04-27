Near-record heat ahead for Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a sunny and warmer Thursday ahead in the Valley of the Sun. After a couple of days in the low 90s, temperatures will climb to the mid-90s this afternoon with fairly light winds.

In the high country, look for a beautiful day with spring-like temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Breezy conditions are expected again this afternoon with stronger winds on the way tomorrow.

A low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through the Four Corner region, which won’t bring much if any rain to Arizona, but should drive some strong northerly winds in the high country and across Eastern Arizona. The Valley will be breezy Friday and warm with highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday brings another dry and warm day in the upper 90s with our first triple digit day of the year likely on Sunday. The current forecast high of 102 degrees would tie the daily record for Sunday.

A trough of low pressure will move into our region sometime early next week, bringing another round of wind and cooler temperatures in the low 90s.

