Martial arts instructor from Gilbert indicted on child sex charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert martial arts instructor who is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student and ex-employee three times over the course of several months has been indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury.

County prosecutors filed the indictment in Superior Court on Thursday against 22-year-old Dyllon DePalma. According to detectives, DePalma was an instructor and employee at DePalma’s Team USA Martial Arts studio. Investigators say he had known the girl since she was 8 years old and he was 15. Court documents alleged that DePalma encouraged one of the victims to sneak out of their home in Queen Creek and meet up with DePalma down the street. Once arrested, he told detectives that while the victim was known to him, he denied having a relationship with her.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that DePalma faced similar allegations two years ago. In Nov. 2021, police received a report that DePalma asked a 13-year-old girl for nude photos despite knowing her age. At the time, he was a karate instructor for DePalma’s Team USA Martial Arts.

