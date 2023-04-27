110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky family says their loved one was placed on life support at the hospital after he was allegedly hit over the head and beaten until he fell unconscious.

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was flown there Friday from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington, Kentucky.

Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, told WXIX that Friday morning, her son was at someone’s house when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son stood up to try to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something,” Barrett said. “We’re not clear yet exactly what it is.”

The mother said the blow to Simpson’s head was so severe it caused him to suffer an aneurysm, a broken clavicle and a black eye.

The family said after the man hit Simpson over the head with the object, he stomped on Simpson’s chest, head and neck so hard that it burst his carotid artery.

After arriving at the hospital in Cincinnati, Simpson suffered several strokes and needed half of his skull removed to reduce the swelling around his brain, according to his family.

“There’s no normalcy after this until something is done. I’m looking over my shoulder at all times, waiting to see this guy or waiting to hear a call about this guy getting caught,” a family member said.

Police have not said if they are investigating the assault Simpson’s family claims happened.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

See which restaurants had cockroaches in the kitchen and dough on the floor in this week's...
Cockroaches crawling in kitchen, bread dough on floor at Phoenix-area restaurants
Popular Phoenix diner, sushi spots hit with health code violations
Law enforcement helicopters cutting through Phoenix neighborhood
Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry...
Okla. pardon board votes against recommending clemency for death row inmate