Here comes the first 100-degree Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a nice start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s, which is 2 degrees above average. This afternoon we will see high temperatures around 96 degrees, which is about 8 degrees above our average high temperature. We will see plenty of sunshine and light winds through the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will strengthen over our state and that will lead to even warmer conditions as we get closer to the weekend. For Friday and Saturday, we will see highs once again in the mid-90s. On Sunday, we will see the warmest temperature of the year so far, with a high of 100 degrees. Our first triple-digit temperature of the year, so get ready to turn on the A/C this weekend.

Next week another low pressure system will move thru our state and bring a few clouds and breezy conditions starting Monday. Temperatures will cool down, as well as highs dropping down to the lower-90s by Tuesday.

