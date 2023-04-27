110 ° Day Contest
Gilbert man finally gets $3,000 settlement check after collision

After months of waiting, David Navarro finally received his compensation check.
After months of waiting, David Navarro finally received his compensation check.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert man has finally been compensated for his car damaged in a crash. “We got the check,” David Navarro said. “We’ve been waiting since September, so Gary is the man.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Navarro explained how his teenage daughter collided with another driver, causing a lot of damage to their Chevy Traverse. Navarro took the vehicle to Service King for repair, and his insurance company, Clearcover, issued the collision center a $3,000 check to get started. However, Clearcover changed its mind and declared the wrecked vehicle a total loss.

As a result, that $3,053 check was supposed to be forwarded to Navarro to settle the claim. But seven months later, Navarro still didn’t have his money. “I want you to help me get our money,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”

On Your Side got involved, and we contacted Clearcover and Service King. After investigating, Navarro’s missing money was found, and he received the check for more than $3,000. However, he says it only happened with the help of On Your Side. “If you ever need help, hit up Gary,” he said. “Gary Harper is the man.” Now that Navarro has the money, he says he can put it toward buying another vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

