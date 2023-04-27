110 ° Day Contest
First electric bus in Flagstaff debuts

The Gillig Battery Electric Bus is the first of two grant-funded zero-emission buses in the Mountain Line fleet.
The Gillig Battery Electric Bus is the first of two grant-funded zero-emission buses in the Mountain Line fleet.(Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flagstaff is feeling more electric thanks to some new wheels. The first battery-powered electric bus hit the streets in the city on Wednesday. Mountain Line says it’s heading into a new era in low-emission transportation in the High Country. “We’re very excited to bring this technology to our community and be a contributor to sustainability and be a partner in climate action,” said Heather Dalmolin, CEO and general manager of Mountain Line.

The Gillig Battery Electric Bus was the first of two federally grant-funded, zero-emissions busses in the Mountain Line fleet. The second is expected to hit the streets later this year. The company plans to fully transition to an all-electric fleet, and when it does, it’ll reduce local greenhouse gas emissions by 68%. Mountain Line said replacing one hybrid bus with an electric bus reduces annual greenhouse gas emissions by 61 tons, which is like removing almost 10 cars from the road each year.

Back in 2008, Flagstaff voters approved a proposition to buy hybrid-electric buses, and 10 years later, Mountain Line was the first transit system in the U.S. to operate a 100 percent hybrid-electric fleet.

