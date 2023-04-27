110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Family reunited with dog rescued from house fire in north Phoenix

The dog wasn't hurt, and firefighters reunited him with his family.
The dog wasn't hurt, and firefighters reunited him with his family.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family can breathe a little after their pup was rescued from a house fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the home near Peoria Avenue and Cave Creek Road and found flames and smoke coming from the back of the house. The homeowner told firefighters that his dog was trapped inside.

Crews began fighting the flames and found the pup in a back bedroom and carried him to safety. The dog wasn’t hurt, and firefighters reunited him with his family. However, a photo from the Phoenix Fire Department shows half of the home badly burned. No one was injured, and three people were displaced. Firefighters are still working to find out what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Maricopa County health inspectors found raw pork stored over raw steak at one restaurant.
Mold on baked beans, raw pork stored over steak found at Phoenix-area eateries
Blister beetles will typically leave people alone.
Arizona State University researchers warning others to beware of blister beetles
Consumer Reports tested 30 sauces to find which were best in terms of taste and nutrition.
Consumer Reports ranks top-tasting tomato sauces
A file photo of the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close

Latest News

Daughter shocked to learn mother killed by U-Haul truck driver in Tempe
The little checkbox is a big hot-button topic.
Dysart Unified School District requires teachers to promise not to attend CRT conferences
Dysart school district teachers must vow not to attend CRT conference
Gilbert man finally get his $3,000 check after crash