Family reunited with dog rescued from house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family can breathe a little after their pup was rescued from a house fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the home near Peoria Avenue and Cave Creek Road and found flames and smoke coming from the back of the house. The homeowner told firefighters that his dog was trapped inside.

Crews began fighting the flames and found the pup in a back bedroom and carried him to safety. The dog wasn’t hurt, and firefighters reunited him with his family. However, a photo from the Phoenix Fire Department shows half of the home badly burned. No one was injured, and three people were displaced. Firefighters are still working to find out what sparked the flames.

