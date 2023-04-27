Dysart Unified School District requires teachers to promise not to attend CRT conferences

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Arizona school district now requires its teachers to explicitly say any conference they attend funded by the district will not include critical race theory. This, just a few weeks after the Arizona Department of Education launched a hotline where parents can snitch on their child’s teacher to the state for lesson plans that may include this topic. “Really teachers just want to be trusted is what I’m seeing, as far as the commentary, as far as discussions,” said Sara Mendoza, an art teacher in the Dysart Unified School District.

Like other Arizona teachers, Mendoza is encouraged to take classes and seminars herself. But a recent requirement caught her off-guard. “When a teacher requests the district to pay for any conference training or class, on the request form is a little box that says the teacher requesting won’t attend any class or conference that teaches social emotional learning or critical race theory,” she said.

That little checkbox is a big hot-button topic. Workshops addressing critical race theory have been an option at some national conferences. “CRT is more of an adult topic. I mean, they teach those classes. If you want to take those classes in college but it’s not necessarily an elementary standard for what we are teaching,” Mendoza said.

Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne ran on a platform to ban CRT and recently started a hotline where parents can report it. Horne is praising the Dysart Unified School District for focusing more on academics than extracurriculars. “In recent years Arizona students’ test scores have dropped significantly and now they are very low. My department has one priority that overshadows everything else and that is students learn more and that’s demonstrated in higher test scores,” Horne said.

Tom Horne says his office will investigate only if a hotline tip can be verified.

Horne says there are much more pressing issues facing our education system. That’s one thing Sara Mendoza agrees with. “Honestly as an educator this issue is peas and carrots compared to the real issues that are happening in Arizona like underfunding schools and just keeping teachers in their positions. Keeping them wanting to stay,” Mendoza said.

We did reach out to the Dysart Unified School District for comment and didn’t hear back on Wednesday. Teachers can still go to these conferences if they go on their own dime. The form is only for conferences funded by the district.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.