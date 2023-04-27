Deadly dump truck crash closes Loop 202 in Tempe; driver arrested for DUI

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after rear-ending a dump truck on the Red Mountain Loop 202 near McClintock Drive in Tempe early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Department of Public Safety, around 3 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to the area for a crash involving a car and a dump truck.

Early indications reveal the dump truck was on the freeway in the construction zone when it was rear-ended by a male driving a Dodge Durango. After the crash, the male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was evaluated and believed to be impaired and was then arrested.

The roadway is closed and the eastbound traffic is being diverted off at McClintock Drive and is expected to be closed until around 7:30 a.m. for the investigation. No further information has been released.

