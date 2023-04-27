Cockroaches crawling in kitchen, bread dough on floor at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 26, 2023:
Boba Cutea - 1805 E. Elliot Road, Tempe
3 violations
- Employee not washing hands properly
- Cooked onions and carrots kept past discard date
- Raw eggs above cooked chicken
Maguro Sushi - 3855 W Ray Rd, Chandler
3 violations
- No consumer advisory on menus
- Cooked tempura not held at proper temperature
- Employee left restroom then didn’t wash hands
Sushi Holic - 3943 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- Raw tuna stored over crab mix
- Can of Raid in back of restaurant
- Raw salmon and raw pork not kept cold enough
Pakwan Indian Bistro - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
4 violations
- Food debris on condiment containers
- Raw chicken stored above onion sauce
- Cooked lamb not cooling properly
- Bowl of bread dough stored on floor
5 & Diner - 5220 N 16th Street, Phoenix
4 violations
- Live cockroaches throughout kitchen area
- Employee not cleaning knife properly
- Raw chicken stored above raw steak
- Worker slicing tomatoes with bare hands
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Fatso’s Pizza - 3131 E Thunderbird Road, Phoenix
Wigwam Golf - 300 E Wigwam Blvd, Litchfield Park
Subway - 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
Dragon Palace - 13825 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Big Heng - 7530 W Peoria Ave, Peoria
Sushi Rock N Grill - 3306 S Higley Road, Gilbert
