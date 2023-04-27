Cockroaches crawling in kitchen, bread dough on floor at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 26, 2023:

Boba Cutea - 1805 E. Elliot Road, Tempe

3 violations

Employee not washing hands properly

Cooked onions and carrots kept past discard date

Raw eggs above cooked chicken

Maguro Sushi - 3855 W Ray Rd, Chandler

3 violations

No consumer advisory on menus

Cooked tempura not held at proper temperature

Employee left restroom then didn’t wash hands

Sushi Holic - 3943 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Raw tuna stored over crab mix

Can of Raid in back of restaurant

Raw salmon and raw pork not kept cold enough

Pakwan Indian Bistro - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

Food debris on condiment containers

Raw chicken stored above onion sauce

Cooked lamb not cooling properly

Bowl of bread dough stored on floor

5 & Diner - 5220 N 16th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Live cockroaches throughout kitchen area

Employee not cleaning knife properly

Raw chicken stored above raw steak

Worker slicing tomatoes with bare hands

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Fatso’s Pizza - 3131 E Thunderbird Road, Phoenix

Wigwam Golf - 300 E Wigwam Blvd, Litchfield Park

Subway - 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Dragon Palace - 13825 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

Big Heng - 7530 W Peoria Ave, Peoria

Sushi Rock N Grill - 3306 S Higley Road, Gilbert

