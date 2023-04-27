Cockroaches crawling in kitchen, bread dough on floor at Phoenix-area restaurants

See which restaurants had cockroaches in the kitchen and dough on the floor in this week's Dirty Dining report.(MGN)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Apr. 26, 2023:

Boba Cutea - 1805 E. Elliot Road, Tempe

3 violations

  • Employee not washing hands properly
  • Cooked onions and carrots kept past discard date
  • Raw eggs above cooked chicken

Maguro Sushi - 3855 W Ray Rd, Chandler

3 violations

  • No consumer advisory on menus
  • Cooked tempura not held at proper temperature
  • Employee left restroom then didn’t wash hands

Sushi Holic - 3943 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • Raw tuna stored over crab mix
  • Can of Raid in back of restaurant
  • Raw salmon and raw pork not kept cold enough

Pakwan Indian Bistro - 6045 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

  • Food debris on condiment containers
  • Raw chicken stored above onion sauce
  • Cooked lamb not cooling properly
  • Bowl of bread dough stored on floor

5 & Diner - 5220 N 16th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Live cockroaches throughout kitchen area
  • Employee not cleaning knife properly
  • Raw chicken stored above raw steak
  • Worker slicing tomatoes with bare hands

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Fatso’s Pizza - 3131 E Thunderbird Road, Phoenix

Wigwam Golf - 300 E Wigwam Blvd, Litchfield Park

Subway - 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Dragon Palace - 13825 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

Big Heng - 7530 W Peoria Ave, Peoria

Sushi Rock N Grill - 3306 S Higley Road, Gilbert

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

